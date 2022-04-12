April 12, 2022

THE STAFF SERGEANT IN QUESTION IS STACY MCCAIN’S KID: This Army ‘Best Ranger’ competitor showed soldier ingenuity that had instructors face-palming. “McCain was immediately hailed as the archetype of noncommissioned officers in the U.S. military – finding creative solutions to problems that are technically correct, even if they might be unconventional. And, of course, finding loopholes if such a loophole exists.”

Everyone knows you can’t “out-crazy” Stacy McCain — or, apparently, any of his rather large brood. Staff Sgt. McCain looks like he could play himself in the movie, too.