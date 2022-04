MICHAEL WALSH: The Shadow President.

So I wish Trump were president now. I will certainly vote for him if he’s the nominee. But I’m not sure I don’t prefer Ron DeSantis. He seems to have the media chops, he’s a fighter, and he’s eligible for two terms. Trump isn’t, and would probably be too old for another anyway. DeSantis understands bureaucratic warfare, too. Trump/DeSantis followed by 8 years of DeSantis would be best, but that seems pretty hopeful. What do y’all think?