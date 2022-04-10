Home
Photos
Other Writings
Advertising
«
NO PASARÁN: Rehash of 2017: The Run-Off for French President Will Again Feature Macron Vs. Le Pen….
MAKE THEM PAY: Eighth Circuit Rules Eviction Moratoria are Likely to be Takings Requiring Compensat…
»
April 10, 2022
ADVENTURES IN HEADLINE JUXTAPOSITION:
Tweet
Posted by
Glenn Reynolds
at 10:01 pm
About
FAQ
Podcasts
Advertising
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
California – Do Not Sell My Personal Information
California – CCPA Notice
Powered by
WordPress
|
Instapundit & Instapundit.com Reg. U.S. Pat. & Tm. Off.
| VIEW MOBILE SITE