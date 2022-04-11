April 11, 2022

DEFEND THE REPUBLIC, DEFUND THE LAW SCHOOLS? Are Law Schools Now Woke Factories?

Students at three recent college events threatened violence against conservative speakers, along with the student groups that invited them to speak on campus.

This may be commonplace today, but what makes this hostility so much more shocking is that it occurred at colleges once considered eminent law schools: Georgetown University Law Center, Hastings College of Law at the University of California, and Yale Law School.

These future lawyers and their professors have shown us precisely what they think of free speech and open inquiry when the wrong people with the wrong views come to campus.

These identity politics-fueled attacks threaten to undermine legal education. As we have learned, nothing stays on campus anymore. Rank illiberalism in law schools will ripple through the profession and its institutions in due course.