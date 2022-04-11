«
»

April 11, 2022

JEFFREY CARTER: Regulating Cryptocurrency: If The Government Does It, Look Out. “Gary Gensler is the head of the Securities and Exchange Commission. He is not your friend. Gary was one of the worst heads of the CFTC ever in the short history of the CFTC. . . . Unfortunately, many in the crypto community welcome regulation. They think it will give the innovation legitimacy. It won’t. What will happen is government regulators will crush innovators, and the big companies that already exist will win.”

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 1:30 pm
