«
»

April 10, 2022

THE NEW SPACE RACE:

Bernie never cared about putting people on the Moon or Mars until there was a chance someone else might get there first. But then leftists are always driven by envy rather than by the desire to achieve.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 9:00 pm
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.