April 9, 2022

POLITICS AREN’T AUTHORITY: Judge: No, you can’t cancel Trump’s NYC golf course contract. “I never fail to find these stories amazing. Donald Trump has been out of office for more than a year, but he still lives in these people’s heads rent-free on a daily basis. And the fishing expeditions launched against him have yet to produce enough results to hold a family fish fry. It would almost be amusing if it wasn’t so sad.”

Given the extent to which he’s been investigated without result, Trump has to be the most honest U.S. President in decades.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 11:23 pm
