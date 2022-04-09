April 9, 2022

NOTHING TO SEE HERE, MOVE ALONG: Secret Service agents in Biden detail reportedly part of bribery scheme. “At least four Secret Service members were compromised by alleged conspirators Arian Taherzadeh and Haider Ali, according to a Friday filing by federal prosecutors. The feds say Ali boasted of links to Pakistan’s powerful Inter-Services Intelligence spy agency and his passport indicated recent trips to Iran and Pakistan.”

If the United States took its security seriously, it would have long ago killed the top 100 people in the Pakistani ISI.