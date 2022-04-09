April 9, 2022

THERE WAS A TIME WHEN JURIES REFLEXIVELY TRUSTED THE FBI: How the FBI Got Whacked By Their Own Boomerang in the Gretchen Whitmer Kidnapping Case. “What was seen as a slam-dunk case by the Feds turned out to be an embarrassing exposure of their entrapment games that netted them zero convictions in this case. Zilch. Two men were outright found not guilty by a federal jury. The rest were deadlocked. It’s over, and if the FBI wants to rehash all their embarrassing moments in this case—be our guest.”

Somewhere, Richard Jewell looks down and smiles. And there should be consequences for the people bringing this case.