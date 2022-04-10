April 10, 2022

OPEN LETTER: US Senators, Governors Call on Yale Law To Punish ‘Vitriolic Mob’ That Disrupted Free Speech Event.

“Instead of engaging with the panelists, a shocking number of Yale Law students hurled constant insults and obscenities at them and tried to prevent them from speaking and being heard,” the letter reads. “Our nation desperately needs the next generation of attorneys, legislators, judges, and Supreme Court justices to be marked by the character and values that undergird the American legal profession and a free society.”

To that end, the letter calls on the law school to “condemn the behavior of students who violated other people’s rights” and “take appropriate disciplinary actions in keeping with Yale’s free speech policies.” It also demands that the law school “retract and/or issue corrections to” its initial statement about the protest, which the law school claimed had not disrupted the event or necessitated police assistance. Both claims were subsequently debunked by audio from the event.

Governors and members of Congress weren’t the only ones to sign the letter. Ben Carson, the former secretary of Housing and Urban Development, added his name to the list, as did 24 state attorneys general and a number of academics and nonprofit leaders. All told, over 1,400 people signed.