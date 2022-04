WHERE DO WE GO: White House Admitting COVID Is Over, No Big Deal.

Where do we go to to get consolation for the families of the dead, of those who committed suicide, of those who died alone in the hospital? Where do we go to have kids recover the years of cognitive development they lost to the mask nonsense? Where do we go to recover the money that vanished from the economy? The businesses that were destroyed by lockdowns? The cities killed? Where do we go? Who is going to pay?