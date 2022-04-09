«
»

April 9, 2022

HAS ANYONE CONSIDERED BIDEN IS NOT ONE PERSON?  Another Biden phony family fable.

He hears things, aggregates them to himself. He’s a patchwork kilt of lies and idiocy.  And what we have to ask ourselves — particularly the presstitutes in the main stream media — is how did it get this way? Other than by the media completely covering up for and refusing to report anything bad about one party?  And what I have to ask, guys, is what profits a man if he gains the whole world but loses his soul?  Much less if he gains the right cocktail parties but loses his soul?

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 2:27 am
