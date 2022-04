TAMARA KEEL: Dear 9 mm 1911, I ♥ You. “In 9 mm, a Commander-size 1911 holds 10 rounds in its single-stack mag. With one up the pipe, that’s 11 rounds of 124-grain +P Federal HST. Since I try to avoid Christmas parties at Nakatomi Tower, that’s probably plenty to handle any holiday-season troubles I might encounter without having to resort to a reload.”