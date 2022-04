A FRIEND COMMENTS THAT WE DON’T EVEN HAVE A GOOD SOLUTION TO HAIR LOSS, BUT SURE, LET’S WORRY ABOUT LIVING FOREVER: Billionaires want to abolish death. But do we really want to live forever? I’ll settle for an extension of healthspan, and lifespan, of 10 or 20 years at present. Of course, even eliminating aging doesn’t mean living forever, it just means dying, probably later, of something else.

