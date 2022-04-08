«
April 8, 2022

FASTER, PLEASE: Rejuvenation of woman’s skin could tackle diseases of ageing. “The head of the team, Prof Wolf Reik, of the Babraham Institute in Cambridge, told BBC News that he hoped that the technique could eventually be used to keep people healthier for longer as they grow older.”

But don’t get too excited: “The technique cannot immediately be translated to the clinic because the IPS method increases the risk of cancers. But Prof Reik was confident that now it was known that it is possible to rejuvenate cells, his team could find an alternative, safer method.”

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 6:00 pm
