April 8, 2022

MODIFIED LIMITED HANGOUT? Declassified Pentagon documents discuss UFOs causing “unaccounted-for pregnancies:” The reports reveal details from an array of alleged UFO encounters, with varying degrees of plausibility.

The Pentagon documents state that people who observed unidentified flying objects frequently displayed a cluster of similar physical symptoms: Injuries consistent with exposure to electromagnetic radiation (such as burns), heart ailments, and sleep disturbances. A report speculates that these could be caused by “energy related propulsion systems” and warns that the underlying technology could pose a “threat to United States interests.” Additionally, in cases that would not seem out of place in an “X-Files” episode, there were accounts of “apparent abduction” and “unaccounted for pregnancy.”

Well, where do you think Bat-Child came from?