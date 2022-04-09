April 9, 2022

STOP OR YOU’LL GO BLIND: US insurance claims show strong link between erectile dysfunction medications and vision problems. “The risk of developing one of three serious eye conditions increases by 85 percent for regular users of common erectile dysfunction (ED) medications such as Viagra, Cialis, Levitra and Stendra, new UBC research has found. . . . ‘These are rare conditions, and the risk of developing one remains very low for any individual user. However, the sheer number of prescriptions dispensed each month in the U.S.—about 20 million—means that a significant number of people could be impacted. . . . Regular users of these drugs who find any changes in their vision should take it seriously and seek medical attention.'”