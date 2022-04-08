April 8, 2022

DOLLYWOOD, NOT DISNEYLAND: Rather than giving your time and money to the Woke Loons in Orlando, asks Joy Pullman in The Federalist, why not head over to Tennessee where Dollywood offers so much of what Disney intentionally threw away after Walt left the stage?

“Even setting aside their recently revealed support for destroying human happiness through sexual chaos, Disney’s products push a lifestyle that doesn’t reflect my goals for family life. I don’t want my kids taught to be whiny brats whose biggest lesson to learn is that all authority figures are dumb or evil. That’s a main message of almost every major Disney property, and it’s very bad for kids,” writes Pullman.