«

April 8, 2022

IF WE’RE LUCKY, THEY’RE NOT ALSO GIVING THEM FREE CREDIT CARDS:  The Biden administration is really giving free cell phones to illegal immigrants.

I mean, I don’t know about you, but they already gave all my money to the Taliban.

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 6:31 am
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.