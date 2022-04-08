April 8, 2022
IF WE’RE LUCKY, THEY’RE NOT ALSO GIVING THEM FREE CREDIT CARDS: The Biden administration is really giving free cell phones to illegal immigrants.
I mean, I don’t know about you, but they already gave all my money to the Taliban.
IF WE’RE LUCKY, THEY’RE NOT ALSO GIVING THEM FREE CREDIT CARDS: The Biden administration is really giving free cell phones to illegal immigrants.
I mean, I don’t know about you, but they already gave all my money to the Taliban.
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.