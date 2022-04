HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE: “They’re censoring the censorship survey.” “Interesting that the student leader speaks of ‘diversity issues’ repeatedly, apparently without noticing that the survey is about an issue that is labeled ‘diversity’: “viewpoint diversity.” Maybe for students, ‘diversity’ is a term of art, and it only means diversity of identity groups and has nothing to do with the life of the mind.”

They’re not very bright, but they’re narrow-minded.