April 22, 2022

OPEN THREAD: They called me up in Tennessee… Fishin’ in the rivers of life.

Also, casting Tammy Wynette was genius. These guys were my role models back when I was doing electronic music. Not so much musically, as I didn’t have the vocal talent on call, or the musical talent, to play in their space, but in terms of attitude.

Plus, from the comments: “There’s a mobile Indian takeaway out of a converted ice cream van here in Sheffield. On the side is written ‘They’re justified and they’re Asian and they drive an ice cream van.'”