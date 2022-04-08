April 8, 2022

THIS ISN’T NEW, TED TAYLOR HAD SHAPED NUCLEAR CHARGES THAT WOULD BLOW A HOLE THROUGH OVER A HALF-MILE OF ROCK: Chinese tests show nuclear bunkers are not what they used to be, with earth-penetrating weapons on the rise. And that was 50 years ago. Likewise, it’s been known for a long time that the Cheyenne Mountain facility should have been put under the mountain, not inside it.

At any rate, bunkers were more useful before precision guidance. Now you want dispersed and/or mobile command and control.