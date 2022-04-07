April 7, 2022

SENATE CAFETERIA WORKERS JOBS LOST AS DEMS PANDEMIC: Barring something unexpected, come tomorrow, at least 80 Senate cafeteria workers will be out of a job, thanks to Washington Democrats insistence on wringing every last drop of Pandemic regulation out of the COVID-19 crisis, according to the Washington Free Beacon’s Joseph Simonson.

The rest of America has returned to a state closely approximating normal, but Capitol Hill, which is controlled by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer still bans the public and all non-credentialed media from entering the premises.

Half or more of congressional staffers rarely show up in their members’ offices to work, preferring instead the comforts of home and telecommuting. The result is much less revenue for the cafeterias in the six big congressional office buildings.