HEH: ‘Where Does Disney Get So Much Money To Push Its Leftist Agenda?’ Asks Man In Star Wars Shirt Eating $12 Mickey Mouse-Shaped Pretzel.

Personally, I always found the Disney cartoons inferior to the wisecracking Warner Brothers/Looney Tunes stuff. Okay, Carl Barks’ Uncle Scrooge was genius, but that’s about it. Mickey is far inferior to Bugs.