April 7, 2022
THEY KILLED HIM, BUT HE’LL INSPIRE MANY: In-Fur-Rection at the Capitol: Swamp Fox Detained After Attack on Democrat Congressman.
Who among us hasn’t wanted to bite a democrat. … Or ten. Or, you know, like…. well. I have a little list.
