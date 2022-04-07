«
»

April 7, 2022

THEY KILLED HIM, BUT HE’LL INSPIRE MANY:  In-Fur-Rection at the Capitol: Swamp Fox Detained After Attack on Democrat Congressman.

Who among us hasn’t wanted to bite a democrat.  … Or ten. Or, you know, like…. well. I have a little list.

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 6:36 am
