April 7, 2022
THIS STUFF ANNOYS ME: Disney’s Demographic Fantasia and the ‘Underrepresentation’ Con.
This is why I stopped watching British mysteries. Well, one of the reasons. Every couple was mixed race. Every couple. I mean, seriously. Why?
THIS STUFF ANNOYS ME: Disney’s Demographic Fantasia and the ‘Underrepresentation’ Con.
This is why I stopped watching British mysteries. Well, one of the reasons. Every couple was mixed race. Every couple. I mean, seriously. Why?
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.