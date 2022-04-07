«

April 7, 2022

THIS STUFF ANNOYS ME:  Disney’s Demographic Fantasia and the ‘Underrepresentation’ Con.

This is why I stopped watching British mysteries. Well, one of the reasons. Every couple was mixed race. Every couple. I mean, seriously. Why?

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 1:32 am
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.