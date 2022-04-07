«
April 7, 2022

FLASHBACK: “The elites present themselves as anti-fascist and anti-racist but this is merely a way of defending their class interests. It is the only argument they can muster to defend their status, but it is not working anymore.”

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 8:44 am
