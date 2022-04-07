April 7, 2022

THE OTHER DAY I ASKED ABOUT PHAGE PROGRESS AND A READER SENT THIS: Locus Biosciences Secures Financing of up to $25 Million from Hercules Capital. Proceeds to be used to advance development of synthetic biology engine and manufacturing capabilities. “Locus Biosciences, Inc. (“Locus”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a new class of precision engineered bacteriophage treatments for a diverse set of bacterial and inflammatory diseases, today announced that the company has entered a credit facility of up to $25 million with Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE: HTGC), a specialty financing lender for life science and technology companies. . . . Through its unique bacteriophage discovery, synthetic biology and manufacturing platform, Locus is developing two innovative categories of biotherapeutics to address significant unmet medical needs: precision products to fight deadly infections, including those caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria; and engineered bacteriophage therapies that utilize bacteria resident in the body to deliver therapeutic molecules.”

Faster, please.