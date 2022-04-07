«
»

April 7, 2022

HMM: Rangemaster Shotgun Training With The Benelli M4. “Yes, shotguns loaded with anything but slugs have a very limited effective range, but they certainly hold sway at home-defense distances when using the proper loads.”

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 4:00 pm
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.