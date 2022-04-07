April 7, 2022

SURGERY FOR HIGH BLOOD PRESSURE? Three-year trial of SPYRAL HTN-ON MED shows blood pressure reductions. “One technique is called renal denervation, where the nerves in blood vessels near the kidneys are burned away using radio wave pulses. The procedure is done by inserting a catheter into the femoral artery, and pushing it in until it reaches a kidney. . . . All of the volunteers were also given hypertension medication and monitored over the following three years. The researchers found that after three years, those volunteers who had received the renal denervation procedure had a 18.7 mm Hg reduction in systolic ambulatory blood pressure over 24 hours compared to just 8.6 mm Hg for those in the control group. They also found a 20.9 mm Hg reduction for office systolic blood pressure compared to 12.5 mm Hg, for the control group.”