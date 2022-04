THIS COULD HAPPEN IN A LOT OF COUNTRIES: As Le Pen Surges in Polls, France Faces Danger of a Red-Black Coalition in Its National Assembly. “What is emerging in France is a wide Resentment Coalition that pits the ‘peripheral nation,’ Right and Left, against the ‘elites,’ and which, potentially, might attract more than 60 percent of the vote.”

The problem is, when your elites behave so contemptibly, people begin to view them with contempt.