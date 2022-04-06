«
»

April 6, 2022

SURE. BUT THE TIMES THEY ARE A-CHANGING:  “Politics is downstream from culture”.

…  After all, if they had managed any penetration in the population, they wouldn’t have needed to cheat in front of everybody, at the last minute in 2020.

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 1:30 am
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.