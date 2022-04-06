April 6, 2022

THE BIGGER THE BURGER THE BETTER THE BURGER, THE BURGERS AREN’T BIGGER AT BURGER KING: Burger King sued over size of its burgers: A lawsuit claims Burger King began to “materially overstate” the size of its burgers in ads starting a few years ago. “This isn’t the first time Burger King has faced accusations about misleading advertisements. In 2010, Britain’s advertising standards watchdog ruled a TV commercial for Burger King’s Tendercrisp chicken burger misled viewers about the product’s size and ingredients. According to the BBC, the Advertising Standards Authority found the burgers’ thickness and overall height was ‘considerably less’ than shown in the ad.”

I’m actually perfectly happy with the size. When they’re good they’re very good, but their quality control is iffy.