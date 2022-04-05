April 5, 2022

GRIFT IS EVERYWHERE: Settlement reached with professor who ‘improperly used’ $120K of Philando Castile charity funds.

Former Metro State University and Inver Hills Community College psychology professor Pamela Fergus had raised $200,000 following Castile’s 2016 shooting death by a Minnesota police officer.

According to Alpha News, Fergus began her “Philando Feeds The Children” project as part of an “Introduction to Diversity and Ethics in Psychology” course. She indicated she would “pay off the lunch debts of students at St. Paul Public Schools” with the funds raised. Castile had worked in the St. Paul district.

Last June, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison accused Fergus of “properly” spending only $80,000 of the $200K raised, and using the remainder to line her own pockets. The catalyst for the investigation was a complaint by Castile’s mother.