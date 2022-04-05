April 5, 2022

WELL, YES: Kamala Harris unpopular and unqualified: Rasmussen.

Voter questions about President Joe Biden’s mental and physical fitness have done nothing to change continued doubts about his vice president, Kamala Harris.

According to the latest Rasmussen Reports survey, Biden’s No. 2 is seen as both unpopular and unqualified.

After recently stumbling over her words on several topics, Rasmussen found that 54% do not believe the former California senator is qualified to be president. Just 42% do.

And it is notable that 45% see Harris as “not at all qualified” to be president, according to the poll previewed by Secrets.