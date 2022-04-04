April 4, 2022

ANDY PUZDER: Understanding Bidenflation. “Runaway inflation – much more than just gas prices alone – is depleting the savings of hard-working Americans. And we can now say that Biden’s massive government spending – not war in Ukraine or greedy US corporations – is largely responsible for inflation. A new San Francisco Federal Reserve study released this week contains a chart showing that U.S. inflation spiked in early 2021 at almost precisely the same moment that Biden signed his massive $1.9 trillion Covid ‘relief’ bill.”