April 4, 2022

THIS COULD BE INTERESTING: Elon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-Up. “Elon Musk has taken a 9.2% stake in Twitter Inc. to become the platform’s biggest shareholder, a week after hinting he might shake up the social media industry. . . . Musk, 50, polled his more than 80 million followers on Twitter last month, asking them whether the company adheres to the principles of free speech. After more than 70% said no, he asked whether a new platform was needed and said he was giving serious thought to starting his own.”