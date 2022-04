I THINK A LOT OF THIRD WORLD COUNTRIES ARE GOING TO WIND UP STIFFING CHINA, AND I’M NOT SURE WHAT CHINA CAN DO ABOUT IT:

Of course, Sri Lanka’s organic farming Green debacle didn’t help here.

Also: Sri Lanka to pay $200m compensation for failed organic farm drive. “A million farmers whose crops failed under a botched scheme to establish the world’s first 100-percent organic farming nation will be compensated.”