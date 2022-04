EVIDENCE OF FOOD INFLATION: This economy bites: NYC slice costs more than a subway swipe for first time. “A slice now costs more than a swipe. That breaks the “pizza principle,” a New York City economic precept that holds that the price of a piece of cheese pizza and a single ride on the subway rise together, staying the same price.”

Related: Don’t pretend that high prices and American suffering are a ‘bug’ for the establishment — it’s a historic feature.