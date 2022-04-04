April 4, 2022
TO BE FAIR, HE’S CLUELESS ABOUT EVERYTHING: Biden Is Clueless About Inflation: The president’s $5.8 trillion budget shows he wants more of the same government spending that is already sending prices through the roof.
TO BE FAIR, HE’S CLUELESS ABOUT EVERYTHING: Biden Is Clueless About Inflation: The president’s $5.8 trillion budget shows he wants more of the same government spending that is already sending prices through the roof.
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.