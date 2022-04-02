April 2, 2022

SHE’S AN URBAN LEFTY DEMOCRAT, THAT’S WHAT THEY DO: Howie Carr: Michelle Wu, you’re making Boston a dumpster fire!

Is it officially against the law to criticize Mayor Michelle Wu yet?

Maybe not, but I’m sure City Hall is working on it. Because … diversity, or something.

So now the Boston City Council has by a 9-4 vote basically shooed away the early-morning protesters from her home in Roslindale.

Granted, these demonstrations — I’m surprised the alt-left media aren’t calling them insurrections — must be frustrating if you’re one of her neighbors.

But in the past, there have been much more exasperating demonstrations by Michelle Wu’s card-carrying fellow travelers, and no punishment has ever been meted out to any of the wokesters.

In 2019, then-City Councilor Wu was in the mob of layabouts who blocked the Congress Street bridge for global whatever.

And did anything ever happen to the thugs who vandalized the homes of eight Boston city councilors in 2020 after the pols were found to be insufficiently committed to defunding the police?

What about that crew of trust-funded hippies who shut down the Expressway in 2015 both in Somerville and Milton during rush hour? Ambulances were prevented from taking patients into hospitals but nothing happened to those pampered puke perps either.

Remember the antifa riots outside City Hall in the summer of 2019? The goateed soi bois with their little pot bellies and their butch black fannie packs couldn’t be identified because they were wearing masks. So a city councilor filed an ordinance to prohibit the use of masks while hurling frozen bottles of urine at the BPD during a riot.

That was voted down because … First Amendment, dude!

And of course the most memorable moment of recent Boston protest — the post-George Floyd orgy of looting and arson that engulfed the Back Bay in 2020, highlighted by the torching of a BPD patrol car and a thug on Tremont Street firing 12 rounds at the cops, some of which went through the windows of occupied apartments.

Gov. Charlie Baker, the next day, described that rampant violence, and the millions of dollars in damages as … mostly peaceful protests.

But protesting outside Mayor Wu’s house? Now that’s some really bad stuff. Call the FBI!