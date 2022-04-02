April 2, 2022

FREE SPEECH IS ONLY FOR MEMBERS OF APPROVED GRIEVANCE GROUPS WORKING HAND-IN-GLOVE WITH THE ESTABLISHMENT: Five protesters cited at Michelle Wu’s home under new Boston law. “Police are citing at least five protesters who demonstrated outside Mayor Michelle Wu’s house on Friday, the first day when new rules came into effect. According to police reports, the group of six to eight protesters who often show up to heckle Wu as she leaves home did so — and then police warned them all at 7:30 a.m. that they were breaking the new law.”

You might think this law is reasonable on its face, but it didn’t appear until lefty politicians were getting targeted.