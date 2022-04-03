April 3, 2022

FEAR OF A STRONG BLACK MAN: What the Ginni Thomas Brouhaha is Really About.

They pulled out all the stops to keep Clarence Thomas off the Supreme Court three decades ago and failed. They went back to the well when Brett Kavanaugh was nominated and failed. So the Left tried to pack the court—and again, they failed.

With a conservative majority ensconced on the bench for a generation (inshallah!), a smear campaign tarnishing the institution—and one of its most admired members—is their next best option. Enter Ginni Thomas, wife of Clarence, whose strategically leaked text messages to then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows have Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Dick Durbin eyeing an investigation. Others are calling for the justice’s recusal from all Jan. 6-related cases. And still others are demanding his impeachment. Again.

Democrats can’t change the Court’s composition, but they can try to moderate the conservative majority through relentless demagoguery, endless investigations, and by dragging their spouses through the gutter. . . . That brings us to the recent brouhaha over Mrs. Thomas’s text messages, which are much ado about nothing.