April 3, 2022

EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY: Dems in Actual Disarray: How Senate Democrats Fumbled Confirmation of a Top Biden Nominee. “The stunning defeat was due to a combination of Democratic work-from-home-policies and incompetent whipping by party leadership, according to numerous Senate sources involved in the vote. The vote was described in Politico as a ‘fiasco’ and a ‘kind of thing [that] just doesn’t happen.’ Typically, the outlet wrote, party leadership pulls nominees in order to save face before a doomed vote.”