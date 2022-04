AMERICA’S FUTURE LEADERS? DON’T BET ON IT. John Hinderaker on today’s Yale Law School. “Now, more than 400 Yale Law students, representing over 60 percent of the student body, have signed a pathetically weak letter to the law school’s administration protesting the fact that law enforcement was called to keep the peace. The letter would be dumb if it came from a group of 7th graders. The fact that it comes from law students reflects the catastrophic decline of education in America.”