April 2, 2022

AFTER SANCTIONS THEY PROBABLY CAN’T AFFORD IT ANYWAY: Russia will END cooperation on the International space station and will NOT work with Nasa or European Space Agency. “The chief of Roscosmos, Dmitry Rogozin, revealed the move on Twitter and said he will submit a timetable for completion of current projects to the Kremlin. . . . Rogozin previously said ‘who would save the ISS?’ if Russia were to withdraw from the project. It prompted US billionaire Elon Musk to reply: ‘SpaceX’ – the name of his private space company. When a Twitter user asked the Tesla founder if this meant SpaceX would keep the ISS from falling onto Earth, Musk simply replied: ‘Yes.’ “