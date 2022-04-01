April 1, 2022

ROMANTICIZING GEN-Z LIVES: Evita Duffy, writing for The Federalist, sees a glimmer of reason to be hopeful in the TikTok/Instagram movement. Not sure I share Duffy’s optimism, but it’s definitely worth considering.

Here’s how she summarizes it: “In short videos, users show themselves ‘romanticizing’ their everyday lives by creating good habits, enjoying simple things, and recognizing beauty in the world around them. In essence, users are sharing a visual representation of how they are transforming their outlook on life.”