«
»

April 1, 2022

ROMANTICIZING GEN-Z LIVES: Evita Duffy, writing for The Federalist, sees a glimmer of reason to be hopeful in the TikTok/Instagram movement. Not sure I share Duffy’s optimism, but it’s definitely worth considering.

Here’s how she summarizes it: “In short videos, users show themselves ‘romanticizing’ their everyday lives by creating good habits, enjoying simple things, and recognizing beauty in the world around them. In essence, users are sharing a visual representation of how they are transforming their outlook on life.”

Posted by Mark Tapscott at 4:11 pm
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.