MAKE THEM PAY: Appeals Court Upholds Gibson’s Bakery Massive Verdict Against Oberlin College. “Based on the actions of college officials in conveying and promoting the defamatory accusations, a lawsuit was filed, resulting in massive verdicts for the owners of the bakery, David Gibson and his father, Allyn Gibson. Legal Insurrection was the only national media outlet to have someone in the courtroom reporting, including when the verdicts came down.”