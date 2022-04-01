April 1, 2022

THE BLUE MODEL ONLY WORKS TO EMPOWER AND ENRICH THE GRIFTER CLASS, BUT THAT’S ENOUGH TO KEEP IT GOING: More Bad Census News for Blue America.

The hardest-hit counties in population decline, reflecting remote-work patterns and rising crime and housing costs, were dominated by the big blue cities. Four of the top ten were Manhattan, the Bronx, Queens, and Brooklyn, plus San Francisco and neighboring San Mateo County, Boston, and Jersey City.

