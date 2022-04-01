«
April 1, 2022

ALL OUR INSTITUTIONS HAVE BEEN CORRUPTED: Corruption is Endemic. “These two recent stories have little in common except that they both raise the question: why have massive frauds become commonplace in our society?”

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 7:28 am
